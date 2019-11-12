Andrew J. Connolley Jr., 85, White Bird/Grangeville

Andrew J. Connolley Jr., 85, of White Bird/Grangeville, Idaho, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home in Grangeville. He was born May 4, 1934, outside of Chicago, Illi., the son of Andrew J. and Lillian G. (nee Smith) Connolley.
Andy was a 1952 Batavia High School (Illinois) graduate where he played basketball, football and track. Andy joined the Navy during the Korean War. He worked for Continental Telephone in Dekalb, Illi. until 1973, then transferred with the company to White Bird, Idaho after a vacation out west with his family. Andy branched out to form his own telephone interconnect company, Andy’s Telephone Services, in 1982. He was known as the Telephone Man from Riggins to Elk City until his ‘retirement’ at 85.
Andy was passionate about hunting and fishing in the Idaho backcountry with his Brittany
spaniels, family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and followed Grangeville Bulldog sports. Andy seldom missed a Notre Dame football game or a Cubs game on TV. He even managed to live long enough to see the Cubs win the World Series and celebrate with his lifelong friend, Don Kraft. He loved his travels to the wilds of Alaska and Australia. Later in life he enjoyed the friends he made on trips to Nevada. Andy always enjoyed a good laugh and the people who wanted to laugh with him.
He is survived by daughter, Tami Connolley, of Seattle, Wash; and son, Mike Connolley (Tara) of Grangeville; five grandchildren: Ashley, Andrew, Silas, Hunter and Naomi; his nephew and hunting partner Raybo (Jann) Ramus, of West St. Paul, Minn.; nieces Deb Ramus of Batavia, Lori Ramus of Columbiana, Ohio; Andrea (John) Kraft of Batavia and Cheryl Blasucci of Wheaton, Illi.
Andy is also survived by the mother of his children, Nancy Connolley, and daughter-in-law Cheryl.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Connolley, grandson, Spencer Connolley, and sisters Lorraine (John) Ramus and Doris (Ibo) McDermott.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the IOOF hall in White Bird, followed by a wild game potluck dinner. Please feel free to bring your favorite dish to share. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Contributions may be made in Andy’s memory to support our veterans.
