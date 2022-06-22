Mrs. Ann Marie Shells Fronk, age 81, of Lewiston, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Prestige Care of Lewiston. She was born on March 15, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio to Leo A. and Viola Mae Jasany Shells.
In 1974 Ann decided to uproot from her home in Ohio. She, and six of her children, with a couple of hundred dollars, in an old station wagon made the trip to Idaho to live with her mother in Harpster, Idaho. She always went above and beyond for her family and friends. Ann was a strong-willed woman, or stubborn some would say.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Viola Shells; five brothers, Buddy Shells, Kenny Shells, Robert Shells, Gary Shells and Joel John Shells; her sister, Theresa Derr; and son, Kenneth Damon.
She loved country music, especially Alan Jackson, and had many hobbies which included quilting, crocheting, cross-stitching, embroidery and beading. Over the years, she sold many of her crafts at the local county fair. She loved reading the daily newspaper, usually the morning Tribune or the local Idaho County Free Press. She will be missed dearly, and her love will always remain in the hearts of those who knew her.
Ann is survived by one brother, Mark Shells; two sons, Robert (Bob) Damon and Thomas Fronk Jr.; four daughters, Chrissanne Oliver, Lorainne McCullough, Debbie Henshaw and Faith Weitzel; her grandchildren: Jessica and Joshua Swearingen, Cassy Strong and Johnathan Collico, Shelaine Starret and Tyler Damon, Angela McDade and Bethanne Oliver, Matthew Fronk and Allie Prickett, Michael and Mikala Damon, Chelsie Eckman, and Thomas, Marissa and Seth Fronk; as well as many great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in memory of Ann at 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho followed by interment at the Harpster Cemetery. A potluck will be held after the memorial at the Grangeville city park, under the pavilion. The family will join after the internment. You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.