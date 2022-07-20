On Aug. 19, 1930, Anna Lucille Schrom Taylor was born to Carl Henry Schrom and Oveta Cloe Carter Schrom on a farm three miles north of Grangeville, Idaho. She was the fourth of five children, with her siblings being Franklin, Louise, Herbert and Marvin. She passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in Grangeville.
Lucille attended Grangeville schools and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1948. She worked at the First Security Bank for a year before attending the University of Idaho, where she was a member and resident of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated in 1953, with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
She met her future husband, William B. Taylor, Jr., when he moved with his family to Grangeville, in 1947, and they fell in love. They went off to University together in 1949. They married on Dec. 28, 1952, at the Federated Church in Grangeville and spent their honeymoon together, in the summer of 1953, on Elk Summit Lookout during the fire season.
That fall, she returned to Moscow, Idaho, with Bill, where he entered law school, and she was employed by Helbling Bros. International Harvester Company, and by Singer Sewing Machine Company. After Bill’s graduation from law school in 1956, and Lucille receiving the PHT Degree (Putting Husband Through), they returned to Elk Summit, on the Nezperce National Forest, for a second fire season. They then moved to Boise, Idaho where Bill was employed by the State Attorney General’s office and she gave birth to their first child in 1957, then returned to Grangeville in 1958, where they have resided since.
They have six children: Kevin (Alicia), Pamela (John Mower), Vern (Barbara Jo), Sheila (Tom Montoya), Nancy (Steven Clark) and Heidi (Dave Higginson). They have 27 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren, with five step-great-grandchildren.
Lucille and Bill have been longtime members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served as Primary President, Relief Society President under three bishops, Young Women’s President, and other callings in the church. She also served almost 40 years as Director of the Family History Center of her ward. Lucille and her husband were sealed together for time and eternity, in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1960.
She was one of the founding members of the Idaho County Genealogical Society in 1975 and received the State of Idaho Historical Society’s Esto Perpetual Award for Significant Contribution to Idaho History. She enjoyed documenting family and personal events through writing and photography and liked to communicate with friends, associates and family. Lucille loved her family greatly and cherished all her friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Franklin and Herbert; and her sister, Louise.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; their children: Kevin, Pamela, Vern, Sheila, Nancy and Heidi, and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with many nephews and nieces.
A funeral service has been scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, at the Church Chapel, located at 403 North Boulevard, in Grangeville, with a viewing in the Relief Society room of the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. The public is invited to come. A family meal will be held after the cemetery dedication of the grave at the church. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may submit condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.