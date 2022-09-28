Surrounded by family, Anna Marie Gortsema was peacefully called to heaven during the beautiful sunrise on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2022. She was born to Henry and Cornelia Jansen, Dutch immigrants, on July 14, 1931, in Sioux Center, Iowa. She was the second oldest of six children.
On a visit to Grangeville, Idaho to see her much-loved cousin, Jo Gortsema, Anna Marie met Raymond Gortsema, brother-in-law of Jo. Raymond and Anna Marie were married in 1954 in Lebanon, Iowa, and returned to Grangeville where they farmed on the prairie.
When they moved to town, Anna Marie began her 34-year career at Grangeville schools as the baker for the school lunch program. Her cinnamon rolls became the favorite and are still talked about to this day. She retired at age 72 and continued to bake for her family and friends, and she loved to bake our favorite treat for our birthdays each year.
Anna Marie was a lifelong member of the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church. She was an avid reader, especially of Christian novels. She was always up for a good card game or a game of ‘Greedy.’ She loved to fish and caught a fish just last year. She crocheted for many years, and each family member owns a crocheted blanket made especially by her. Mom enjoyed bowling in a women’s city league until she was 87.
Family was incredibly important to Anna Marie. She visited the Netherlands to see her Dutch relatives, and she enjoyed traveling to see family in the midwest, on Whidbey Island, and in California, but her greatest joy was spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Not a day went by without a call, visit or Facetime with one of us. She loved unconditionally, and we will miss her bright smile and hugs.
Those who are left missing her are her children and their families: David (Melani) with their sons, Tyler Gortsema (and his son Zachariah), Austin Gortsema (Kaitlyn and their son Henry), all of Grangeville; Lori Ruddell (Randy Favor) of Lewiston, Idaho; Kevin Gortsema (Chuck Richards) of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; and Audrey Payton (Pat), with daughters and stepsons, Alicia Darr (Adam and their children, Isla, Grady & Scout) of Coupeville, Wash.; Erika Robins (Hunter) of Lewiston; Zach Payton and Parker Payton of Lewiston. She is also survived by her brother, Ed Jansen of Clara City, Minn.; her sister-in-law, Rosella DeHaas, of Grangeville, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, who passed in 1988; her mother and father, her sister and four brothers, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, with former pastor Jerry Buwalda officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.