Anna M. McIntire of Woodland, Idaho, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 5, 2023. Anna was born at Bruce’s Eddy near Ahsahka, Idaho on Sept. 18, 1930. She was the youngest of 12 Altmiller children born to Frank S. and Alwina (Wegner) Altmiller.
When she was five, her mother and several siblings moved to Kamiah, Idaho, where she attended all 12 years of school except one year of junior high.
During that year, she and her mother and stepfather, Jesse McMillin, moved to Centralia and Olympia, Wash., to work during the war. One of her favorite memories of high school was playing half-court girls’ basketball, and she played the sousaphone in band. She could still name every girl in her team pictures.
After high school, Anna married Dwight McIntire on June 26, 1948, and they made their home at Woodland. She was a homemaker, gardener, cook extraordinaire and life teacher. Mom and Dad valued education and taught us to be friendly and helpful, to make family a priority, and to always do our best. They passed on these values, not only to their children, but to the succeeding generations.
Children were Mom’s greatest joy in life. She absolutely loved it when the grandkids and great-grandkids came to visit. We have fun memories of her teaching them to play fox-and-geese on the beach and in the snow. She also loved playing card games, going swimming and fishing, working crossword puzzles, and singing. She was active in the Carrot Ridge Extension Club and the Woodland Friends Church, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and graced the sanctuary with flower arrangements. Her gift of hospitality and excellent meals were shared with many guests.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings; husband, Dwight; and an infant son, Raymond Dwight.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda, and spouse, Don Burnside; son, Frank, and spouse, Pam McIntire; daughter, Kathy, and spouse, Phil Hendrickson; grandchildren: Robert (Kira) Burnside, Jodi (Shawn) Hudson, Stephanie (Chris) Duclos, Teri (Phillip) Rogers, Toni (Jasper) van den Hurk, Daniel (Leslie) McIntire, Kevin (Kate) Hendrickson, Lacey (Mat) Faeth; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces who loved her dearly.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at The Life Center in Kamiah followed by graveside services at the Woodland Cemetery and a dinner at the Woodland Friends Church. Our thanks go out to the staff at Brookside Landing and Clearwater Health and Rehab for caring for her in her last months. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
