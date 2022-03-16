Anne Winifred Pearson passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 86. Anne was born in Washington D.C. on Sept. 27, 1935, to the late Wayne and Clara Travis of Boise, Idaho, where Wayne was a Civil Engineer with the Department of the Interior. The young family relocated to Iowa City, Iowa, where Anne’s brothers, Allen Travis and John Travis were born in 1939 and 1940, respectively. The family then moved to Boise in 1943, where Anne spent the majority of her childhood, graduating from Boise High School and Boise Junior College. Anne married James Allen in 1957, and moved to Seattle, Wash. James and Anne were blessed with two children, Ronald James Allen and Christine Anne Garavaglia. Anne moved back to Boise in 1960, where she began her lifelong career at KTVB Channel 7, retiring in 1997. Back in Boise, Anne met the love of her life, Myron (Jace) Pearson. They were married in 1965 and were blessed with their son, Steven Myron Pearson.
Anne is survived by her loving children: Ron Allen and wife, Edie; Christine Garavaglia and husband, Mark; Steve Pearson and wife, Cheryl; granddaughters: Cassandra (Allen) Sage and husband, Jeremy; Samantha Allen and finance, Billy Poindexter; Danielle Garavaglia; Tiffany (Allen) Smith and husband, Tyson; Allison (Garavaglia) Pacos and husband, Travis; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Josie Sage; Kenny, Delanie and Wyatt Smith; brothers: Allen Travis and wife, Berta; John Travis and wife, Pat; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anne was much loved by all her family and extended family. She was an intelligent and much-admired woman, who was incredibly kind and loyal, welcoming one and all with open arms and a huge smile. She was known as a perfectionist, calm under pressure, with great perspective at work, coupled with her incredible sense of humor and quick wit. In addition to her family, she loved her KTVB family, her friends and neighbors, and her BSU Broncos. Anne loved puzzles, current events, volunteering, camping, going out to lunch with friends, and in her earlier years, the sports car club. But most of all, she loved being with her family. To her that was priceless. Her smile, generous spirit, and love will be missed by all. We love you and will miss you dear mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
A memorial service will be held at Coverdale Funeral Home, Gibson Chapel, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise ID 83713, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:07 a.m. followed by a reception at 11566 W. Colony St., Boise ID 83709. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.
