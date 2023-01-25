Annette Elizabeth Allen was born April 6, 1986, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She joined her older sister, Nancy, as a beloved daughter of Dean and Carletta Allen. Annette brought added joy and laughter, and it was a delight to watch her develop a depth of character as she explored her talents. She loved the beauty of nature and enjoyed painting and photography. She learned to play a variety of instruments, including the pennywhistle and violin, and had an extraordinary singing voice. Annette loved to read and explored the writings of religion and history, as well as poetry. Not being the typical person who followed the crowd, our strong-willed girl dabbled in martial arts, tree climbing, throwing knives, archery, making soaps and candles, and desired to be a tornado chaser. She studied plants and herbs and how to use them in foods, remedies and teas. She attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., majoring in literature with a minor in philosophy. After completing college, she moved to Newberg, Ore., to live near Nancy and her brother-in-law, Eric. She passed due to unknown natural causes and was found in her home on Dec. 15, 2022. A quote from her writings: “Sometimes the presence of love is so strong I can’t sleep. I sit up, hold out my hands and feel God. In the middle of the day - the power of something so great, beyond words. God is an undercurrent that is everywhere.” There is no service planned at this time.
