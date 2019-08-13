Art Cornett, 69, Grangeville

Arthur “Art” Marton Cornett died in Grangeville, Idaho,, on Tuesday, August 6, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 69.
Art graduated from Grangeville High School in 1969, then went on to college at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. While at LCSC he was a member of the college rodeo team. Art went from there to working for a stock contractor in central Washington. He would later drive truck for a few local companies, but eventually became an owner-operator of his logging truck. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. The hobby he loved the most is trapshooting. He was also a member of the Idaho National Guard. Art was a very hard worker, but always made the time to attend the Eagles breakfast for his favorite food – pancakes.
He is survived by daughter, Tara LaVonne Mitchell (James) of Garland, Texas; siblings, Lazelle A. Hauger (Jon) of Grangeville, Idaho, Elizabeth (Betty) Essary (Joe) of Portales, NM, and Wayne M. Cornett (Peggy) of Grangeville, Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncle, Sharon DeBarber, Nancy Cline, Patti Salimier (Milo), and Marvin Newby (Margaret).
Preceding Art in death was his son, Thad Marton; parents, Wayne M. and Elizabeth (Newby) Cornett; sister, Barbara Crosby (Dennis); and grandmother, Anna Newby.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville, Idaho, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1:00 p.m. Interment of his ashes will occur at the John Day Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
