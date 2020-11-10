On Nov. 6, 2020, we lost the most amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. Barbara M. Rehder was called to Heaven by her Lord and Savior—she was 93. Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1927, to Joe and Anna (Schaff) Koepl in Nezperce, Idaho. She was the oldest of three children.
Barbara grew up on the family homestead, seven miles west of Nezperce. She earned a scholarship to St. Gertrude’s Academy where she attended for one year and then graduated from Nezperce High School in 1945. Barbara’s high school years were all during World War II.
Barbara married Lee Rehder in Nezperce on June 21, 1949. They lived on the “home place” at the base of Cottonwood Butte where they started a dairy, raised beef and hogs, and farmed. In 1955, they bought land and moved to the Carl Schurra house on Cottonwood Butte Road, so their children had easier access to get to school. Barbara was always so proud to say, “I had four children when the oldest was still four yrs old”. They lived in the home until 2015 when her husband, Lee, passed away. Barbara was a stay-at-home Mom and raised seven children. She was an amazing cook, a loving childcare provider, and had children’s friends and neighbors for dinner most of the time.
In 1979, Barbara took the position of St. Mary’s Catholic Church secretary, a position she loved for 25 years, retiring in 2004 when Monsignor Andy Schumacher retired. Barbara was one of the most prayerful people on earth; she prayed the rosary many times a day, attended daily Mass whenever possible, and found comfort and closeness to God through prayer. Barbara was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters (a member for more than 70 years), Christian Mothers, and the Happy Hour Club with her close friends, a club lasting over 50yrs.
Barbara always liked to tell people she had seven children, 32 grandchildren, and 52 great-grandchildren, for whom she had the most unconditional love for all of them. At her passing, she had four more great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
She greatly enjoyed pinochle card games and learned rummy card games from son-in-law, Rick, in the past year and enjoyed it. She was a spirited fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Barbara is survived by her children: Jim (Sally), Gary (Lynn), Ron (Doris), Rose (Rick Harman), Ken (Doreen), Kevin (Kathy), Joe (Charlene). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe (1959) and Anna (1991); husband, Lee (2015); sister, Rose Ann (1953); brother, Tony (2011); son-in-law, Ed Forsmann (2014); grandchildren, Jennifer (1995), Jacob (2004), and Jared (2020).
Due to the Covid pandemic, a celebration of Barbara’s amazing life will be held in a private family Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood and burial at Cottonwood cemetery with her husband, Lee. Friends may view the funeral on-line at facebook.com/Tri-Parish-Catholic-Church at 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In place of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Sisters of Life, 320 East 66th St, New York NY 10065; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, PO Box 425, Cottonwood ID 83522; Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Rd, Cottonwood ID 83522.
