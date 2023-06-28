Bennie Dean Walker, 91, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
Bennie was born on May 31, 1932, in Williston, N.D. to Euclaire Irwin George Walker and Myrtle Smith Walker.
He was a distinguished and talented photographer, a lover of animals and all things nature. He had a dry sense of humor with a twinkle in his eye. He was a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville.
Bennie is survived by his children: Melanie (Mark) Overby and Rob (Karen) Walker; his grandchildren: Sara May (Dan), David Bettencourt (Erienne), Kimberly Sims and Alison DiDiano (Rob); his great-grandchildren: Jacob, Logan and Molly May, James and Nevaeh Sims; he is also survived by his brother, Jimmy Walker (Patti); and many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his love and companion in adventure, Shirley Boutwell Walker; brother, Robert Walker; and sister, Darlene Luper; sisters-in-law, Sandy Walker and Beverly Walker; and brother-in-law, Chuck Luper.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Pastor Steven Naylor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church officiated. Burial followed at Mount Idaho Cemetery, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.