Berneice Caroline Morell, age 88, formerly of McCall and Riggins, Idaho, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, from natural causes. She was born on Sept. 27, 1932, in Enders, Neb., to Ervin and Mattie Waggoner. She married Jay Morell on Dec. 3, 1955, who preceded her in death in 1994.
While growing up, she and her family lived in several places throughout the Midwest and West before finally settling in Council, Idaho. There Berneice attended school and eventually worked as an operator for the local phone company. She became the youngest chief operator for any phone company in Idaho at the time. There she met her future husband, Jay, who worked for the Continental Phone Company in McCall.
After she and Jay were married, they purchased a 285-acre ranch outside of McCall, with a $100 down payment and took over payments. There they built their home and raised their family of five boys and two girls, as well as innumerable cattle, horses, sheep, chickens, dogs, and feral cats.
Berneice was very active in farm/ranch life. She could run a combine with the best of them, hay like no other, and could tell you the name and tag number of every registered cow on the place. She did what needed to be done to take care of her family. She dedicated herself to the necessary hard work of maintaining a stable and loving home environment.
She was also active in the community. She was a devoted leader in 4-H when the children were growing up. She belonged to the Ladies Social Club. For several years she was the head cook at the McCall Senior Center. She was secretary for the Lake Irrigation District, which was a paid position. Some of the money she earned while working for the District she used to purchase a chandelier light fixture for the dining room, her prized purchase.
Jay and Berneice moved to their Riggins home in 1993 where she again became active in the community. She taught Fit & Fall Classes for senior citizens. She also belonged to the Salmon River Community Church, Pinehurst Quilters, Red Hat Society, Rebekah’s, and Secret Prayer Sisters, to name a few. She was also a proud participant in Idaho County’s Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters cancer walks.
She adored sewing, especially quilting. She made the most beautiful quilts for all members of her far-flung family. She also made quilts for her friends and as donations for special causes (her son, Pat, was always the highest bidder at auctions for her quilts).
Berneice is also preceded in death by her son, Russell Morell; brothers, Don Waggoner and Ivan Waggoner; and sisters, Lorraine Jackson and Arlene Bossi. She is survived by her children: Ron Morell (Ontario, Ore.), Janet Hannity (Boise, Idaho), Randy Morell (Lake Fork, Idaho), Marsha Wadsworth (Boise, Idaho), Scott Morell (Boise, Idaho), and Pat Morell (McCall, Idaho). She had 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Berneice will be missed by so many people. A Celebration of Berneice’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Lake Fork, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.