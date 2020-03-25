Betty was born upstairs in the old Idaho County Courthouse in Mt. Idaho on November 15, 1926 to Dick and Ruby Davis Anderson. Betty’s Grandparents E. L. and Mary Jerusha Anderson owned the courthouse at the time of her birth. She passed away at Syringa General Hospital March 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
She attended school in Mt Idaho through 8th grade then moved to Kooskia and graduated from Kooskia High School.
Betty spent a lot of time with her Dad. She went along on the logging operations cutting Cedar poles near Kooskia, and logging in the Cove.
During WWII Betty and her parents worked at Lewiston Tent and Awning creating Red Cross Banners. In 1949 Betty headed to Pendleton, Oregon by train from Spokane to elope with Jim Diggins. They were married December 3, 1949. Kathleen Louise joined Jim and Betty in 1960; in 1967 they completed their family with a son, Michael James.
Betty loved a big garden and would can everything in sight. Growing up she spent a lot of her time with her grandmother learning the old-time ways of preserving fruits and vegetables, and gathering huckleberries, mushrooms and medicinal plants from the woods. She was always eager to share her knowledge, and she ensured her children knew the essentials of survival as well.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years.
Betty is survived by her children, Kathy Moulton of Spokane, WA and Michael (Pete) Diggins of Burlington, NJ; grandchildren Tony, Tom, Gracie and Michael; and, great-granddaughters Claire Grace and Aubrey St. Elizabeth.
A special acknowledgement goes to Debra Martin for her loving care of Betty for the last several years of her life.
“Times were sometimes hard, but I learned a lot and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Out of an abundance of caution during these times of recommended social distancing, we are holding a viewing at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm and a simple graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm at Prairie View Cemetery. A public remembrance barbeque get-together will be announced and held later in the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.