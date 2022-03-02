Beverly Boller-Taylor passed away peacefully at the age of 77, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cottonwood, Idaho. Beverly was born on July 20, 1944, to Bud and Donna Boller. She was raised on the family ranch with her eight brothers and sisters in Kooskia, Idaho. Beverly was a hard worker, working with the family to drive cattle up the Lochsa River in the spring, to summer pasture; in the fall, they would gather the cattle and bring them home again to calve. This type of upbringing taught Beverly about hard work and dedication, giving her a fierce work ethic that she maintained throughout life and instilled in her two sons.
Beverly graduated from Kooskia High School, in 1962. She pursued many occupational opportunities, often working two jobs to raise her sons, Clint and Cody Sewell.
In 1975, she found her calling as a realtor. For 35 years she helped many families find homes and ranches in Idaho and Washington. Through a positive influence and good heart, she made the million-dollar sales club multiple times. Her sharp realtor skills even took her to the Cayman Islands.
Beverly was a loyal, loving, and dedicated mother. Her favorite time of the year was going to Mackay Bar in autumn, to steelhead fish with her two boys, family and friends, camping and fishing the Salmon River together. This tradition started with her uncles, and will continue to be passed down for generations.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Donna Boller; siblings: David, Jean, Jamie, Fred, Bunny, Art and Ede.
She is survived by her sons, Clint (Nancy) Sewell and Cody (Tanya) Sewell; her sister, Skip (Jerry) Roberts, and brother-in-law, Val Griffith; her granddaughters, Sydney and Jayden Sewell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
There will be a Celebration of Bev’s Life on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Trenary Funeral Home, in Kooskia, at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service, with a potluck meal to follow at the Community Center of Kooskia. Meat will be provided, side dishes, desserts, and shared memories will be appreciated.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.