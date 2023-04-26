Former, longtime resident of Grangeville, Idaho.
Beverly Jean Moore Paradis passed away at the age of 78 in her home in Grand Junction, Colo., with her husband, daughters and granddaughter at her side on April 10, 2023.
Beverly was born in Temple, Texas to Henry Moore and Esther Curtis Moore. Her dad died in a logging accident when she was just 3 years old. Esther got remarried to David Cash, and together they raised Bev and her two siblings. Bev attended school in Grangeville, and in 1961 married the love of her life, David Paradis; they were blessed with four children. Their first son, David (Davy) Paradis, was born in Grangeville, and two years later they welcomed their first daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Paradis. Bev and David moved their young family to Colorado for work and family. While in Colorado, they had their second son, Mark Paradis, and several years later they rounded off their family with their second daughter, Christine Paradis. In 1983, they moved back to Grangeville, where they lived for 37 years. David and Bev were married for 61½ years and have 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bev worked multiple jobs, including owning and operating the Yogurt Cottage in Grangeville and later working at Brown Family Vision for many years. She earned an award for para-optometric of the year for the State of Idaho in 2001. In 2009 Bev retired. In 2020, David and Bev moved to Grand Junction to live near their daughter, Cindy.
Bev enjoyed gardening, bowled for many years, camping and being outdoors was a favorite pastime, loved playing bunco with her friends and being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her much joy.
Bev is survived by her husband, David Paradis; children: Davy Paradis, wife, Carla; Cindy Serfoss, husband, Jim; Mark Paradis, wife, Shannon; and Christine Short, husband, Dwayne; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Delvin Moore and Connie Shuck. She will be missed every day by her family and friends. While the light of her beautiful smile has gone out, we know someday it will shine again. We love and miss you.
A memorial will be planned in Grangeville this summer when her family can all be together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.