Bill Mordhorst, 87, Fruitland

Bill Mordhorst, 87, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, peacefully in his home in Fruitland, Idaho with family by his side at the age of 87. Bill was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Payette, Idaho to Arnold “Pete” and Grace Mordhorst. He married Lucille Muller on Sept. 29, 1953, residing the Payette area.
Bill learned to build homes in his early twenties from his Uncle Lee. He moved the family to Grangeville, Idaho in 1963, where he spent about 16 years building new homes and The Drifter’s Cafe. In 1979, Bill and Lucille moved to Fruitland where he spent most of his time building homes, serving as a handyman, then managed a feedlot before retiring.
While in Grangeville, he served on the volunteer fire department, was an active member of the Grangeville Border Days committee, serving as president in 1973 and 1974, and was a member of the Elks Lodge and Sno-Drifters Club.
Bill’s family was the center of his life. Bill loved to be outdoors and spend time with family and friends. He loved to camp, hunt, boat, and fish. He took the family on several camping trips to Lost Lake and Lolo Hot Springs. He had a special talent building birdhouses and furniture out of barn wood, each one unique, then giving them to family and friends. He also loved to garden. He and Mom always planted significantly more garden than they needed, because they enjoyed giving fresh fruit and vegetables to their family and friends. He always enjoyed coffee with his friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lucille, and their children, Debbie Gerfen, Lyle (Belinda) Mordhorst, and Alaina (Terry) Redenbo. He had four grandchildren: Marcy (Shane) Burke, Phil (Trish) Wassmuth, Brady (Annie) Mordhorst, and Logan (Katie) Mordhorst, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by siblings: Jack (Kala) Mordhorst and Nancy Mordhorst, and in-laws, Joe Muller, Ruby Muller, and Viola (Jerry) Loomis.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Bob Mordhorst and Rikki Mordhorst, and sisters-in-law, Gloria Mordhorst and Marlene Mordhorst.
A big thank you to Dr. Gering and his staff; Heart and Home caregivers: Heather, Trina, Tamara, and Jeff; and MSTI doctors and staff for your compassion and care.
Bill was laid to rest Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho.
