Bobby “Bob” Joe Watts, 83, Lowell, Ark.

Bob Watts, 83, of Lowell, Ark., formerly of Clarkston, Wash. passed on to his heavenly home, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Bob was born to James and Nola Watts on Aug. 18, 1935, at Marshall, Ark. He was preceded in death by his parents, only brother, six sisters, only son, Bobby Watts and daughter, Kimberly Fredrickson.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan; daughters Shannon Patton of Grangeville, Idaho; Nola Tollman of Caldwell, Idaho; April Wilson (James) of Lowell, Ark.; Brandy Millhouse (Michael) of Plattsburgh, NY, and Pepper Machmiller (Joseph) of Lowell; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as his last remaining sister, Pauline Daniels of Harrison, Ark. Numerous nieces, nephews and close friends continue to love Bob with many fond memories.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Mount Idaho Cemetery in Grangeville. The service will be officiated by his brother-in-law, Pastor Mark Sena. A covered-dish dinner will take place at the Eagles Lodge immediately following the service.
