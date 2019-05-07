Bonnie J. Kauffman, 90, Lewiston

Bonnie J. Kauffman, 90, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston, Idaho.
She was born December 7, 1928, in Grangeville, Idaho to George and Pearl Zumwalt. Bonnie, an only child, grew up among family and friends in Grangeville and was educated at GHS and later the University of Idaho. In 1950, she married her childhood sweetheart, Bill Kauffman, in Olympia, Wash., while Bill was serving in the US Army. They raised three strong boys who will always respect and remember their mom as loving and nurturing. In addition to being a busy wife and mother, Bonnie held responsible paid positions. Before marriage she worked at Sears in Lewiston. As her sons grew older, she especially enjoyed her work with Brice Niemi at the Grangeville Vet Clinic. Bonnie loved and valued her many friends on the prairie and in the valley. Bonnie and Bill moved back to Lewiston as Bill prepared to retire from the Camas Prairie Railroad. They had a great retirement with trips across the country, camping trips and cruises. She is survived by sons, Neil, Doug and Dave Kauffman; daughters-in-law; Glen and Delores Kauffman; and many grand and step-grand kids. Her loving husband, Bill, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Kauffman, predeceased her.
The family would like all of Bonnie’s friends to raise a toast to her. A formal remembrance isn’t scheduled at this time.
The family wants to sincerely thank the management and staff at Guardian Angel Homes for the exceptional care they gave Bonnie.
