Bonnie June Olive passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Bonnie was born March 7, 1937, in Kiowa, Colo., to Joe and Grace Hahn. She was the oldest of three children. Bonnie started the first grade in a one-room schoolhouse but got rheumatic fever and had to be homeschooled until she entered the 4th grade. During her time at home, she developed a love for reading and became an avid lifelong reader. The family moved to Bennett, Colo., and then to Paonia, Colo., before moving to Kamiah, Idaho, in 1953.
Bonnie graduated from Kamiah High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked at the Grangeville Hospital, Idaho. Bonnie married Bob Olive in 1957, and they had three sons. She worked at Olive’s Auto Parts, the hardware store, and the town library. She volunteered in many community organizations including the voting polls and Camp Alacca. Bonnie was a beloved member of the Kamiah Bible Church where she faithfully served in women’s, children’s and music ministries. She also supported several missionaries. She had fun times with the TOPS and Red Hat clubs and Wednesday Girls.
Bonnie always made time for a cup of coffee and a visit. Her creative abilities were endless, and she loved making handmade cards, quilts and a variety of other special things for her friends and family. Bonnie had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. It didn’t matter if it was a trip to Lewiston, Idaho, or a vacation to another country, she was known as the original Go Go Girl and would say, “My bags are packed, and oh, by the way, where are we going?” For many years, her answering machine recording said, “Hi, you’ve reached the Olive Summer Home; some are home, and some are not.”
Bonnie was an exceptional person who was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her genuine kindness and her smile were a light and an example for us all and will leave a lasting impact on a multitude of lives. If you knew her, you were her friend. Always happy. Always a smile. Always gracious. Her faith in God was evident by the way she lived her life and loved her neighbor. A life well lived, truly well done.
She leaves behind her three sons: Duane (Colleen) of Kamiah, Darryl (Tina) of Kennewick, Wash., and Doug (Julie) of Dixie, Idaho; her brothers: John (Kathie) of Craigmont, Idaho, and Bruce (Kay) of Orofino, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley Assembly of God Church. Pastor Sam Perkins of the Kamiah Bible Church will be presiding over the service. Please join the family following the service for a meal and a time of fellowship and sharing.
“The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away.”
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have given their love and support, and friendship.
