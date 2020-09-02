Bonnie Lynn Hall, 78, died of complications due to pneumonia and COVID-19, at Honor Health Hospital in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 5, 2020. Bonnie was born to Earl and Virginia Hall in Meadows, Idaho, on May 3, 1942.
She graduated Grangeville High School and attended the University of Idaho. Although she raised her children, Brad and Jennifer, in Denver, Colo, she always considered Idaho her home and spent the best years of her life with her parents at Hall’s Poor Farm in Blanchard, Idaho. Bonnie’s humor, wit and kind heart touched everyone she met.
She requested that no services be held, and her ashes will be spread in Idaho as well as at her dear friend Penelope's, property in Colorado, where she spent so many good times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.