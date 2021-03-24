Brad Harris Lutz, 57, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Brad’s heart had grown too big for his body. His desire to serve and lift others truly was inspiring. He possessed a “growth mindset,” not just for himself, but also for others. He somehow had the ability to see potential in others that often they couldn’t see for themselves.
Brad was one of the most loving, giving, and unselfish people—and if you ask him, he was pretty hilarious, too!
The third in a family of 10 children eventually born to Nolan and Barbara Lutz, Brad began his life in Sparks, Nev., on Aug. 19, 1963. When the family moved to Clinton, Utah a few years later, Brad learned to work hard, build underground forts, and drive a tractor (with a little help from his sister) all before the age of 10.
As a growing boy, he liked to know when his next meal was coming and often asked his mom what they were going to eat for breakfast. But the last few years, the tables had turned as Brad was known for the freezer meals he made for his aging parents and other grateful family members.
When the family moved to Weston, Idaho, in the middle of his senior year, Brad quickly made friends (and earned the nickname of “Enos”). This Eagle Scout loved all things outdoors, from building forts with his brothers and sisters to working alongside his dad on the farm, building, and driving.
After graduating from West Side High School (in Dayton, Idaho) in 1981, Brad discovered that he loved the people of the Ecuador, Quito mission. As a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he rolled up his sleeves and worked along many.
In 1989, after graduating from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in educational psychology, he married Genny in the Logan, Utah (LDS) temple.
When Genny’s family first met Brad, they weren’t too sure he was good enough for their sister. But after seeing how their kids loved Brad, they thought he must be all right. He loved children and spent hours reading to, playing games with, talking and listening to the kids around him—brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and strangers—he made others feel important and worthwhile.
Brad was curious and inquisitive. He was willing to try new things and encouraged others to, as well. Although Brad enjoyed many callings in his church family, his favorite was Early Morning Seminary Teacher, until three years ago, when he was called to serve as the Bishop of the Grangeville Ward.
He loved working with the youth around him. One of his many callings in the Boy Scouts of America.
Brad and Genny welcomed four adored children into their own family, and late last year they were excited to add their favorite daughter-in-law.
Brad’s favorite place to be was with his family. If they were camping, hiking or staring at the stars together, that wasn’t so bad either!
In addition to his beloved Genny, Brad also left behind many others who are sad to see him released from his earth life so soon. They include (but are not limited to) his four children—Harrison (Maggie), Addie, Kate and Zoe; his parents; three brothers, five sisters, 76 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and an entire ward who called him Bishop.
Services were held in Utah earlier this month.
Brad’s memory can be honored by believing in yourself and others. He died with an extra-large heart. Our challenge is to live with one.
