Brenda Kay (Beck) Baune passed away on June 2, 2022, at the age of 78, due to a brief illness at her home, with family around her. She was born March 23, 1944, in Orofino, Idaho to CW Beck and Bernice Lundblad Beck of Orofino. She was the fourth of five to be added to the family. She and her siblings always had an adventure while growing up. Brenda attended Orofino High School.
Mom married at a young age to Mike Whitney and had a son, Bob; they later divorced. She then married Norman Duane Storey of Kamiah, Idaho and had two girls, Renee and Jami. Norman passed away in 1985. Mom then met and fell in love with her soulmate, Robin Baune, whom she lived out the rest of her life with. Boy did they have a great life together! Throughout her years, Brenda had many jobs. She worked for Olive’s Auto Parts, various restaurants in Kamiah and bartended in Nezperce, Idaho where she and Robin became owners of B&R Station. They later sold it to enjoy more time with each other. The most important job she had was being a wife and mother.
She loved to garden and spent many hours in her yard making it look beautiful with her hand-painted decorations that she would spend hours either fixing up or cleaning to make sure they were perfect to display.
She is survived by her husband, Robin, of 37 years; brother, Larry Beck; sister, Crystal Beck; brother-in-law, Ted Rainville, all of Orofino; son, Bob, of Nezperce; daughter, Renee (Delvin) Keeler of Grangeville, Idaho; and daughter, Jami of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren: Michael, Joel, La Breena, Jace, Shaylee, RaeDaun, Shilo, Dustin; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that she loved as her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ron Beck; sister-in-law, Bev Beck; sister, Nancy Rainville; sister-in-law, Becky Beck; grandson, Tanner Whitney; and nephew, Teddy Rainville, and many aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date in July. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
