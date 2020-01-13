Bruce Edward Fuzzell, former Idaho County resident, died Dec. 29, 2019, from complications related to surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. He was the eldest son of Gene Edward Fuzzell and Jean Marie (Hamilton) Fuzzell and was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 8, 1952. He was joined by a brother and sister after the family moved to Riggins, Idaho. He attended schools in Riggins, Cottonwood and Grangeville. He graduated from GHS in 1971 and joined the U. S. Air Force that same year, serving in Holland and at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. He was honorably discharged and immediately went to work in the federal security and prison systems. He was employed at INEL in Idaho Falls, Idaho and prisons in El Reno, Okla., and Tucson. After retiring from the federal prison system, he worked for Dismas Charities, which operates a transitional release facility in Tucson. He was employed there at the time of his death.
He is survived by his brother, David D. Fuzzell (Sydney) of Cottonwood, Idaho and his sister, Tina Marie (Michael) Thomason of Lewiston, Idaho. In addition to his siblings, Bruce is survived by his son, Mario Anthony and granddaughter, Serenity, in Arizona and his son, Jon Patrick and granddaughter Uri in New Hampshire. In addition, he has several extended family members residing in Idaho and surrounding states, all of whom he loved. He will be remembered as a kind, intelligent, quiet, loving and dependable father, brother, uncle and friend. Although he lived many places, he chose Idaho County as his final resting place. He had many fond memories of camping at Burgdorf, hunting, fishing and gold mining and visits with the Crump family in Riggins. At his request, there will be no service. He will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.