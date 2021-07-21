Bryan Cash, a longtime resident of Grangeville, Idaho died on July 7, 2021. Bryan was born Aug. 28, 1929, in Heavener, Oklah, to James Currin and Birdie Ann (Harris) Cash. He grew up and worked on the family farm on the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.
After graduating high school, Bryan left Oklahoma on a bus heading for the Pacific Northwest to work in the timber industry. His original destination was Oregon, but he met a man named Jack Schenck, who became a lifelong friend, who talked him into coming to Idaho instead. He started his career as a scaler and faller with Potlatch Lumber Company, working in the logging camps of north central Idaho until he was drafted into the US Army in 1951. He spent a two-year tour of duty in Occupied Germany.
After being mustered out, he returned to Idaho where he met and married Pat Pell. They made their life on a ranch outside of Grangeville where they raised cattle, a few horses, a lot of dogs and cats, along with three children. Bryan worked for Prairie Lumber Company and KP Logging until 1970 when the Prairie mill sold. He then bought a backhoe and a dump truck and started a construction company called Prairie Land and Timber. In its heyday, PLT employed more than 50 workers and built roads for landowners and the Forest Service throughout north central Idaho. When the number of miles of road built by PLT was tallied in 1993, the company had built enough road to stretch from Grangeville all the way to St. Francis, Kansas.
Bryan was a natural athlete. He played softball with the town league for many years, excelling as a fast-pitch pitcher, and taking his team to league championship for several years. He bowled in a league at Camas Lanes for 20-plus years and was an avid golfer for the last 60 years of his life. Even into his 80s, he could hike the hills around Grangeville with more speed and agility than people half his age.
In 1994, while draining Tolo Lake to excavate years of sediment deposits, Bryan’s crew discovered the bones of several prehistoric animals. This set in motion a community effort to commemorate the find by building the mammoth display with the replica skeleton that resides at Eimers Park in Grangeville.
Bryan’s sense of humor was contagious. He was kind and generous and his circle of friends was large and all encompassing. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Chester, Stanley, Tolbert, Mark and Paul; and three sisters: Nadine, Eva and Virgie.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; their children: Jinny Cash, Brad (Ja’nice) Cash and Marianne (Matt) Rockwell; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 North State. A celebration of life follows at the Grangeville Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Idaho County Veterans Center, Animal Ark or the charity of your choice.
