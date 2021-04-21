Of his own free will, Bryce William Whiteman, 36, of Elk City, Idaho, descended into heaven to be with his heavenly father on March 11, 2021.
Bryce is survived by his mother and sister, Kellye and Kelsey Whiteman of Elk City; his two children, Carter and Bryceland of Gooding, Idaho; his father, Bob McLeod of Pullman, Wash; his paternal grandparents, Connie and Bruce McLeod; Aunt Mary and Uncle Eric, and familys of Clarkston, Wash; Aunt Jolene, Unlce Jim Mickey, of Reno, Nev; Aunt Marcy and Uncle Keven Howell of Orofino, Idaho; great aunt and uncle, Cocoa and Loren Anderson, of Elk City, Idaho; maternal grandparents, Mary and John Purdy, of Grangeville, Idaho.
Bryce was born on Oct. 16, 1984, in Boise, Idaho. He spend his childhood in Grangeville and Gooding, Idaho. Later he moved to Elk City with his mother and sister.
Bryce loved time spent with his children. He loved to fish, trap and hunt. He was a carpenter by trade and a volunteer firefighter.
You are loved and missed. You are forever in our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.