Carl V. Edwards
May 1, 1938 - August 21, 2020
Carl was born to Lafell and Marjorie Edwards in Boise, Idaho. Growing up on the family ranch in Carey, Idaho he learned the ways of the land and a love for the great outdoors. The values he learned there served him well in all aspects of his life.
In 1961 he married Dalice Diane Schraft and is survived by their children: Carla (Will) Kaschmitter, Sandrea Morgan, Hunter Edwards, and Melinda Edwards. They later divorced.
In 1964 he graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Civil Engineering. His work covered much of the state of Idaho as well as several western states. In 1972, he “left a good paying job and doubled my workload and cut my pay in half. Well, at least for a while.” to open his own consulting business. He found great satisfaction in helping the community by designing and making plans for things like public water and sewer systems, safe roads and highways, firm foundations for homes and businesses, etc.
In 1983 he married Ruth Ann Barlow in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is survived their child, Joshua Edwards, and step-children, David (Wendy Everts) Ellis, Dian (Mike James) Crosby, Dana (Andrew) Dyer, and Daniel Ellis.
Between the blended families Carl is also survived by 32 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Throughout his life he found pleasure in service. Every fall he would gather potatoes and onions from southern Idaho to deliver to food banks, friends, and neighbors. In his retirement years he kept busy with his hobbies and church service. He delighted in teaching Sunday School to the inmates at NICI in Cottonwood, Idaho. He said his goal was to make people smile. If you bumped into him on the street you no doubt were greeted with a rhyme or a funny joke! His kindness and smiles will be remembered and missed by many.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep in McMinnville, Ore. with his wife at his side. He inspired many as he faced his debilitating illness with positivity and grace. The family is especially grateful to the Andy and Dana Dyer family for their compassionate care during Carl's final months.
Carl often talked about being reunited with loved ones who have gone before, including his parents, Lafell and Marjorie Edwards; his brothers, Vernon, Deloy, and Lee; sisters, Verda, O'Leah, and Katie. Because of the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ we believe there is great rejoicing as they meet again. We take comfort in knowing we will see him again.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 10 – 10:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grangeville. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.