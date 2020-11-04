Carmalieta “Carm” Hosley Kaschmitter passed away at age 94 on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehab with family by her side.
She was born April 24, 1926, at Reubens, Idaho to David Franklin and Viola Fern French Hosley at the home of her maternal grandmother. She was the eldest of four girls and two boys. The family moved numerous times following her father’s construction and logging employment. About 1931 the family moved to Gold Beach, Ore. which is located at the mouth of the Rogue River. The family owned and operated a guided fishing party and fish cannery business.
At age 15 she went to Southern California with her cousin, who was also her best friend, to work at the GoodYear Rubber Plant, which was near where two of her uncles lived. After a period of time, her dad asked her to come back to Gold Beach to help with the cannery and care for her siblings due to her mother’s poor health.
Mom received schooling at Gold Beach and Wedderburn, Ore., but had to quit in her sophomore year because she had to work. She worked different occupations in the medical and dental fields. It was about the age of 17, when she was working nights, that she went home after her work ended to cook breakfast. The fire was out, so she had to chop wood. It was while she was making kindling that the axe slipped and cut off one finger and partially cut off a second finger which was still attached to her hand. Off to the doctor she goes, but remembers she needed to get that finger, so she walks back home to pick up the finger, which the cat was playing with. The doctor successfully reattached the fingers and they healed just fine.
Time passes and her family moves to Idaho, but Mom remains in Oregon. Then she hears of many job opportunities in the medical field in Alaska and decides to move to Alaska. She decides to stop in Idaho and visit her parents and siblings. They had become acquainted with the Kaschmitter family and were renting one of the Twin Houses. She didn’t continue on her journey to Alaska, as she met a handsome young man named John Kaschmitter. They were married on June 16, 1948. They lived their entire married lives on the Camas Prairie, the majority spent living on the Kaschmitter home place. They were married 37 years until Dad’s untimely death in May of 1985.
Mom then moved off the farm into Cottonwood for a short time. Her next move was to a house on Riverside Drive at Orofino, Idaho, for the milder climate for gardening and growing flowers, but then Cottonwood called her back. It was in 1996 that she had her first stroke. She had a second stroke in 1997 which resulted in paralysis of her left side and being wheelchair bound. Eventually the effects of the second stroke led to her having to leave her home and become a resident of Grangeville Health and Rehab, which is where she resided at the time of her death.
Mom enjoyed sewing and mending, mushroom picking, fishing, huckleberry picking, growing plants and flowers, and a large garden. Also canning large amounts of fruits, vegetables, and meats---up to 2000 jars a year to feed her large family. A rousing game of pinochle was also enjoyed. In later years she enjoyed her family, reading, watching The Weather Channel, and working crossword puzzles. She belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and was a member of the Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters for many years.
Mom was also instrumental in establishing special education classes for handicapped children with the encouragement and help of Eleanor Carter, the District Health Nurse.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter, Judy Eileen, and son, Dan; also, her sister, Peggy (Dale) Bailey, and her brother, David Jr. (aka Frenchie) Hosley.
Mom is survived by her 10 living children: Laura (Jerry) Lockett, Patricia Bedard (Leslie Lynn-deceased), John (Chris) Kaschmitter, Marie (Hank-deceased) Lerandeau, Jim (LeeAnn) Kaschmitter, Becky (Tim) Chaffee, Jeff (Kim) Kaschmitter, Sam (Sherry) Kaschmitter, Pete (Lisa) Kaschmitter, and Melissa Chandler; 40 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Also surviving Mom are her sisters: Ellen Marie (Rod) Rancik, and Norma Jean, aka Cookie (Doug) Parsons, and her brother, Phillip Hosley.
Blackmer Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
Due to Covid concerns, no service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Carm’s family wishes to thank Grangeville Health and Rehab for the friendships and loving care they gave our mother. We know they are missing her, also.
One of the last clearly voiced comments our Mother said was: “I’ll go when I’m ready”.
