Carol Sue Hauntz, 84, of Grangeville, Idaho, died the 24th of Dec. at her home in Mount. Idaho.
She was born Aug. 15, 1935, at her parents’ home in Grangeville to Glen and Sue (Sprenger) Ailor. A lifelong resident, she grew up with her older brother, Stewart and older sister, Velva, helping their parents in their funeral home and flower shop business, (Ailor Funeral Home and Flower Shop). She graduated from GHS in 1953, and went on to the University of Idaho, graduating in 1957, with a bachelor’s degree in education. She married her high school sweetheart of 4 years on Feb. 16, 1957, at her parents’ home in Grangeville, then went on to have three children: Thane (Susan), Thasa, and Tara (Edward).
She taught senior and junior high school students for 33 years with her main focus being Nez Perce War and Lewis & Clark history, until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of the teacher’s honorary, Delta Kappa Gamma for more than 40 years. She served as president of the Idaho Genealogical Society for 10 years. She also served as CIEA treasurer for seven years, was president of AAUW and Retired Teachers. She served and contributed to the Idaho County Centennial Commission and the Mammoth Replica Group. In 2006, she was presented with the Esto Perpetua Award by the Idaho State Historical Society in honor and recognition of significant contributions to the preservation of Idaho history, through professional accomplishments, public service, or volunteerism.
Her interests included reading microfilm newspaper copies of the Idaho County Free Press in her study of genealogy. She also enjoyed crafting and entering her finished projects in the Idaho County Fair, pursuing her lifelong interest in American Indian and local history, and researching her family tree. For several years she was also a part of the Class of “53 Grannys,” who were women whom she had remained friends with since grade school. They would meet at least once a year and go on road trips from Oregon, California, Nevada, Washington and Arizona.
Carol Sue is survived by her husband, Larry Hauntz of Grangeville; son, Thane and Susan Hauntz of Lewiston, Idaho; daughter, Thasa Zuziak of Laguna Beach, Calif.; and daughter, Tara (Hauntz) and Edward Lapid of Grangeville; six grandchildren: Chad, Shayna, Sarah, and Cameron, and three step-grandchildren: Kyle, Thea, and DJ.
She is preceded in death by her parents Glen and Sue, her brother, Stewart, and her sister, Velva Carson.
A service will be planned in the springtime with a notice of a service announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Grangeville Genealogical Society. Condolences may be made to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
