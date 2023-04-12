Carolyn Beth Kuert, 49, of Grangeville, Idaho, went home to be with her Lord, on March 31, 2023. She had a cardiac arrest while at work at the Idaho County Courthouse and died at Syringa Hospital. She was born March 24, 1974, at Redondo Beach, Calif., to Richard and Linda Kuert.
She was a cook at Seasons Restaurant, assistant manager of Family Dollar and recently worked at the Idaho County Courthouse. She was a hard worker and, most of the time, did the work of two people.
Her first love was Jesus, and next, every stray animal, big or small, that was abandoned, from lizards to dogs and squirrels. She was an avid Colts fan and loved Star Wars. She was a light everywhere she went and had an infectious smile. She loved her mom and helped her every day. She will be missed by everyone who ever met her.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Silva of Grangeville; her father, Richard Kuert, and stepmother, Ronelle Kuert, of Florence, Ore.; her precious Honey, Eva, Wall-E and other babies.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
