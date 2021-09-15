Cathy Lynn Roberts Meisner, 65, born Dec. 21, 1955, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2021, at Syringa Hospital with her husband, John Meisner at her side. Her kids had been visiting every day and had their chance to say goodbye. She was known by many people and had a very beautiful soul and will be missed by all.
If you ever met her, you know that she was one person who could leave a lasting impression on you. She was always kind to everyone she met, and had the biggest heart, and if she could help you, she would.
She was the glue that kept our family together; she may be gone, but her memory will live on in all of us and will always keep us together.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister, and her brother.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John Meisner; three children: Tammi (Walt) Farris, Lewis (Gina) Meisner, Jeannie (Eric) McKey, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; also, her work family from Prairie Transportation.
Cathy may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.
