Chancey Del Hall, 39, Portland

Chancey Del Hall, 39, died on April 9, 2019, in Portland, Ore, after a lifelong perfect struggle with type one diabetes.
The second of three brothers, Chancey was born May 8, 1979, in Grangeville, Idaho to Marv and Joan (Wemhoff) Hall, where he attended local schools. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1997.
After high school, Chancey attended the University of Idaho, where he met his future wife, Randee Renee Startin. He graduated from University of Idaho in 2001, with a bachelor’s degree and spent his subsequent working career in the bookstore industry. He was employed by Powell’s Books in Portland, at the time of his death.
Chancey and Randee married on October 9, 2004 in Boise, Idaho and lived in Las Vegas until 2011, when they moved to Portland. Chancey’s twin daughters, Parker Katherine Hall and Michael Renee Hall, were born in Portland on Jan. 28, 2012.
In his younger years, Chancey loved to go fishing with his dad and uncle. During his downtime he enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, camping and playing board games, being especially fond of playing Risk and Dungeons and Dragons.
Chancey is survived by his wife, his daughters, his parents, and his brothers, Ryan (Jodi) Hall of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, and Tyler (Gillian) Hall of Billings, Mont.
Chancey will be remembered for his sense of humor, quiet countenance, and his ability to keep his family grounded.
Services for Chancey will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with luncheon to follow. Donations may be made in Chancey’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. You may submit your condolences online at Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville, Idaho.
