It is with great sorrow we announce that Charles “Chuck” Derr went on his journey to our Lord on May 9, 2020. He died in Grangeville, Idaho, after losing his battle with cancer. He was welcomed into heaven with open arms by countless family and his doting wife of 47 years, Theresa. Chuck left behind several daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as lifelong friends.
Chuck was a devoted husband and father. He was also an avid outdoorsman, which included passions for hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a man of many talents, including being a drummer, even while serving in the military. He even picked up the banjo. As a craftsman, he seemed able to build whatever he dreamed up in his head. The Idaho wilderness was this spirited man’s church.
He is deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Services could not be held this year due to extenuating circumstances with Covid-19.
