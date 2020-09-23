Charles Edward Smith (Chuck or Charlie) 78-years-old from Riggins, Idaho, died on Sept. 13, 2020, in his home of natural causes in his sleep.
There will be no services held per his request. His only wish was to be buried next to his lovely wife, Helen, who died on Dec. 19, 2017.
Charlie was born in Dubuque, Iowa on July 3, 1942. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force in Iowa. Eventually he was stationed at Mtn. Home Air Force Base which is where he met his wife, Helen Dean Leetham. They were married in Nevada on Jan. 1, 1962; they were married 55 years.
Charlie worked in construction several years before turning his hobby of “rockhounding” into a full-time, successful, lifelong business that he pursued to his dying day.
Charlie is survived by granddaughter, Tia Maure Smith; daughter-in-law, Cristina L. Smith; brother, Marty Smith; half-brothers, Mike Mulford, Marty Mulford and Les Mulford; and half-sister, Marilyn Mulford Hansen, all of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Donald Smith in 1989 and Ross A. Smith in 1999; his beloved wife, Helen Dean Smith in 2017, and brother, Bill Smith.
Charlie was well-known and respected in the gem and mineral clubs throughout the United States and abroad. He fulfilled his last wishes before his passing. Charlie did not let very many people in and those whom he did, will miss him greatly.
Burial will be in the Riggins Cemetery, next to his wife, Helen. If desired, online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com. Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.