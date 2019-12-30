Charles M. Vogelsong, 89, of Riggins, Idaho, died on Dec. 18, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.
He was born near Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Lewiston High School and attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. Chuck was married to Georgianna Walters Vogelsong for 46 years.
He was self-employed most of his life, owning a variety of businesses in Lewiston and in Riggins. He was a regular contributor to the Letters to the Editor in the Lewiston Tribune on a variety of topics. He enjoyed trout fishing in Riggins.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Georgianna, daughter, Barbara, son, Robert, three grandchildren (Brian, Dan and Kristina) and two great-grandchildren (Adam and Benjamin).
Condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com. Arrangements are in care of McCall Funeral Home, McCall, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.