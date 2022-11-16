Charles W. Reedus, “Chuck,” age 85, of Riggins, Idaho, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.
There will be an intimate spreading of his ashes service on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his mountain home, 832 Seven Devils Road, Riggins, ID 83549, at 2 p.m. His son, Michael, from Michigan, will be officiating. Cremation was arranged by McCall Mortuary.
Chuck was born in Pawnee, Okla., to Charles and Lydia Reedus on Jan. 19, 1937. Later that year, the whole family moved to Bakersfield, Calif. where Chuck lived in the area for more than 60 years. He graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1955. Chuck was always too busy working hard to get much college time.
Chuck got started in auto repairs and parts with his brother. He eventually purchased the NAPA Auto Parts store in Shafter, Calif., where he ran the business for more than 40 years. He earned a great reputation for excellent service and integrity.
On July 4, 1995, Chuck married Faye Bender, a longtime friend. After retiring, they moved to Winchester, Idaho, in 1997, and then to Riggins in 1999. Chuck made great friends with his neighbors and he and Faye were well-loved by them all.
His wife, Faye, passed away just 2½ months prior to his passing. In addition to his parents and his wife, Chuck was predeceased by his two older brothers (Audie and Loren “Buck”), and four older sisters (Nova, Cleta, Leeta and Wanda). Still living is his younger sister, Velma (in Calif.), whom he loved dearly and to whom he remained very close.
Chuck is also survived by his two daughters, Toni (of Calif.) and Vicki (of Ore.), and son, Michael (of Mich.). He also had five grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren.
