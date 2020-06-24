On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Charlie Bentz, son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend entered into the Lord’s arms at the age of 23.
Charlie was born Sept. 13, 1996, in Boise, Idaho to Jeb Bentz and Melanie Jack-Holbert. He graduated from Craigmont High School in 2015. Charlie was meant to help people and he loved his family and friends. He was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand, a smile, a hug; whatever you needed. He had an infectious smile and an amazing laugh. His passions were dirt bike riding, camping, hunting, the numerous family gatherings we had, and his hound dogs. His first “hound dog”, Red Dog, was his first best friend, and animal and kid were inseparable. Later on, when he was about 12, he received his second hound dog, Patches. She was a real hunting hound dog (though he made her into too much of a pet to actually hunt) and it was not uncommon to see Charlie at the cabin sitting in a chair at the campfire with Patches on his lap. When he was young, Charlie got to go hound hunting with his dad and family friend, Jeff. During one very memorable outing, Charlie shot and packed his first bear out of the woods by himself, before it had even been dressed. He was so incredibly proud of himself. He would not have traded those times and memories for anything.
One of the most impactful experiences in Charlie’s life was his time in the Job Corps where he met many good friends. At the time of his death, Charlie was living outside of Craigmont with Skip and Amy. He helped them around their house, and he found his calling working at Lakeside Assisted Living in Winchester. He loved his job and while there found new friends.
Charlie was most centered and at peace with himself in the woods. Although the family cabin was his happy place, it didn’t really matter where he was in the woods. As long as there was an adventure and a campfire waiting, he was ready to go.
Charlie was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: C. Bruce Bentz, Loris Bentz, Lavern Keeler, Edith Keeler, John Murt, Lorna Murt, and grandfather, Lamont (Monte) Jack.
He is survived by his father, Jeb Bentz, stepmother, Lennie Bentz, mother, Melanie Jack Holbert, and stepmother Tammy Demean; sisters: Maddie Bentz, Shelbie, Tori, and Kassi Miller, Kali Varner; brothers: Cash Miller and Trampas Bentz, and Cory Jack-Siegfried, Dakota, Bubba, and Melvin Holbert; grandparents: Mike and Tammy Murt, Delvin and Renee Keeler, Cary Foster, Don and Tina Andersen, Susan Montgonery-Purdy; aunts and uncles: Joe and Tanya Jacks, Clayton and Kelsea Foster, Johnny and Bailey Schuster, Dan and Katie Zimmerman, Joe Murt, Sarah Murt, Kitty Keeler, RaeDawn Storey, Randa Taylor, Renee Jack, Nicole Jack, and Marcie Jack-Vadnais; and numerous great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Life Center Church in Kamiah, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. A potluck dinner will be served following the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.