Christopher Edwin Stratton passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, in Yerington, Nev. He was born Feb. 22, 1939, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. He was the first child of Edwin Frank Stratton and Louella Burnam Stratton.
Christ started his young life in the backcountry of Idaho in gold mining camps. Chris could remember when the government came into the mines and loaded up all the miners in school buses and shut down the gold mines during World War II. His parents both worked in the mines, Ed in the mines and Louella as the head cook. Chris was the only child in the mining camp and was surrounded by many miners, where he learned quickly the way of hardworking men. To him, they were all his teachers as they each, in their own way, taught him a lot of life’s long, hard lessons early on. He learned to carry on conversations with the miners. Chris loved to visit and talk with friends. Chris also learned to read at a very early age, way before entering 1st grade. He loved to read the ‘Look’ magazine, as well as the “old” newspapers. During this time at the mines, Chris’ mom, Lou, painted many landscape paintings, depicting the remote outdoor life. This is where Chris picked up his first love of art. He mentioned he would sit next to her and watch “every stroke” she made. When Chris started grade school he was always fascinated with books. He always had a book with him, and never forgot about art. He would continue his interest in art after he retired. He spent the rest of his life painting many beautiful paintings of Idaho, mainly the Salmon River, California’s coast, beautiful farmlands, then finally the Nevada Sierras. Chris’ family moved a lot during his early years, among the towns were Stibnite, Idaho, 1st-3rd grade in a one-room school. While there, he listened with his eyes wide open to the upper-grade lessons through 12th grade, and when he left the teachers told his parents he had passed all 12 grades and was ready for high school. His parents decided to keep him at his normal grade. Their next move was Donnelly, Idaho, attending the 4th grade. Next move was to Grangeville, Idaho, where he attended 5th-6th grade, then came Riggins, Idaho, 7th-8th grade. On to Jerome, Idaho, where he attended his 9th year, then finally to Boise, Idaho, where he attended his 10th, 11th and 12th year, graduating with honors in 1957. As Chris entered his high school years, he quickly became interested in engineering, math and physics. Before graduating from Boise in 157, he had already started to read all the college books on math, engineering and physics. His summer jobs were surveying land in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. After graduating, he attended Boise State College, then moved on to the University at Moscow, Idaho, where he finished his 3rd year. Then he got his draft notice to report to the Army. He was stationed at Frankfurt, Germany with the 7th Army, in the crypto intelligence division. His duffle bag was packed full of college physic books. His used his off time to continue his studies. While in Germany he also learned to talk and write the German language. After his service, he got a job with IBM in Boise and was transferred to Palo Alto, Calif., where he was a customer engineer and worked on all those huge walk-in computers at Lockheed, etc. On Dec. 27, 1967, he married the love of his life, “Sandy” Sandra Lee Cook of Lucile, Idaho. They moved to San Jose, Calif., where Chris took a leave of absence from IBM after one year to pursue his physics studies. Three years later, he graduated from San Jose State University in 1972 with honors to complete his double degree in mathematics and physics. Upon finishing his degrees, he returned to IBM where he worked for IBM Research in optics, where he helped develop the flat-screen technology we all use today. In 1992, he retired after 25 years with Almaden IBM Research in San Jose and continued to pursue his love of outdoor paintings, referred to as ‘plein air painting.’ He captured the California coast as well as California landscapes. In 2002, Chris and Sandy moved to Yerington, a small community, south of Reno, Nev. Chris loved painting the local areas, the Wilson Canyon, the East Walker River, the Sierras, Virginia City, Mt. Grant and the rural areas around Smith Valley and Wellington. He loved the Nevada “Wild Horses” and painted them in watercolor. He loved going to the local rodeos to capture the fast-riding horses and bulls. When Chris graduated high school, his mother passed away from cancer. His father sold the family home and Chris and his brother, Dave, did not have a home to return to. As a result, the boys spent a lot of time in cafes. Chris always had a book with him and would meet a lot of interesting people. After retiring from IBM, Chris got used to going to McD’s for coffee and continued to meet a lot of good folks while doing his daily journaling, then he was off to his paintings. Chris loved to visit with and exchange stories with his friends. As the years went on, Chris would come home and say, “I talked with a friend today and I don’t remember his name?” (He was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.) When Chris was around 17, he was hired by Bill Harris, an Idaho land surveyor. They had a job in the backcountry and one of the experiences is now depicted in an original oil painting of the ‘Incident at Wind River,’ a group of pack horses going up a steep mountain with all their equipment, where several horses went over a cliff. Chris always painted original ideas in all his paintings. You would always see him sketching his latest thoughts on paper napkins from cafes. Some of these sketches would eventually end up as oil paintings. Chris was pretty much a master artist, as he also did portraits of friends, and worked in all the art mediums – pen and ink, oils, pastels, watercolor, pencils, wax carvings, block prints, etc. He shared lots of stories with friends. He loved his collection of many books. He designed and built art boxes to hold his wet paintings while he was working on the road. For all who knew him, he will be deeply missed.
Chris is preceded in death by his mother, Louella, who passed in 1960; his father, Edwin, who passed in 1972; his brother, David Joel Stratton, who passed in 2015. Chris is survived by his wife, Sandy; cousins in the Boise area and in California; brothers-in-law, Tom Cook, of Indiana, Gary Cook (Bobbie) of Lucile; nephew, Daniel Cook (Lynn), and family, of White Bird, Idaho; niece Tabara Cook Prado (Ruben), and family, of Clarkston, Wash.; many great-nieces and nephews. Chris’ ashes will be buried at the John Day Cemetery, Lucile, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at his art studio in Yerington, and again in Lucile at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.