Clarence B. Nuttman, 100, Keuterville

Clarence B. Nuttman, of Keuterville, Idaho died at 100 years old on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Grangeville.
He was the husband of Frances Geis-Nuttman. They were married June 15, 1942. They had 77 wonderful years together. Frances said he was a good husband.
He was born at the old Keuterville homestead and went to the District 18 elementary school. He attended college at the University of Idaho for agriculture.
He worked for the union, building the railroad, where he made $0.40 an hour. Clarence and Frances lived in a wall tent in Heyburn State Park. After the railroad, they moved back to the Keuterville homestead where they raised their two children: Shirley and Ron.
Clarence loved steelhead fishing, logging and cutting firewood on his property on the Butte, and butchering cows and pigs with his family. Clarence also enjoyed holding his great-grandchildren and poking them with his cane.
He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Bernard and John; sisters, Viola and Evelyn; his children, Shirley and Ron; daughter-in-law, Mary and grandson, Roy.
He is survived by his wife, Frances, son-in-law, Elroy; his grandchildren, Kenny, Joe (Shelly), Mike (Samantha), Heidi (Mike) and Rhonda (Matt); step-grandchildren, Brittany (Andy) and Nick (Grace) and his 11 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited today, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Holy Cross Church in Keuterville at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Keuterville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to Meadowlark and Syringa Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Syringa Hospice.
