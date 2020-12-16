Clarence C. Carson, 88, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Clarence was born May 15, 1932, in St. Ignace, Mich., to Cornelius and Virginia (Pringer) Carson. He married Judith Y. Waits in 1964. They had three children. They were married for 55 years until her passing in August 2019. He was also married to Wanda Roach in 1955 prior to Judith. They had one child.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wives Judith and Wanda. He is survived by his children: Cathy Carson (originally from Michigan) of Braggadocio, Mo.; two children, Lindsay and Adam; two grandkids, Clarence (Karen) Carson of Albion, Wash.; three children, Nick, Alicia, and Chris; and two grandkids, Vonnie Carson of Boise, Idaho; two children L,uke and Tiffany; two grandkids, Paul (Christine) Carson of Meridian, Ms.; and one child, James.
Clarence was a devoted member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish for 53 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. If you knew Clarence, you would often see him walking around Grangeville with his walking stick picking up and recycling cans. This was a favorite hobby for him. He also loved to go camping, fishing, and hunting. Clarence worked at the sawmill for 25 years and the Forest Service as a campground host in various places.
A rosary will be recited on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with a funeral Mass to follow at noon. He will later be buried next to Judith in Hannah, Wyo., next Father’s Day.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com
