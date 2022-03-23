Clay (Clayton) B. Baker passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 22, 2022. He was at home in Kamiah, Idaho, with Hospice Care. He was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, to American parents on May 2, 1935. He traveled to California with his mother, Kathleen, in 1948. After graduating from Venice High School, he served in the Navy Seabee’s, then went to work for General Telephone Co. of Calif., now known as Verizon.

In his retirement, he enjoyed serving in Kiwanis (Oregon), was VP of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, a Freedom Northwest Credit Union board member, and was a deacon at Kamiah Bible Church. Clay is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally; his daughter, Lisa Kellim; grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Kellim, Shannen Kellim; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

