Cleeta was born in Parma, Mo., Aug. 31, 1946, to John and Addie Cotton. She was one of eight siblings and, of course, she thought she was my Grandpa’s favorite. When she was a child her family moved to Shafter, Calif. where she attended school. She married Clarence Kelton in 1963, and they later moved to Bakersfield, Calif. and resided there until she moved to Grangeville, Idaho in 1998.
God released her from her pain and suffering and took her to heaven on July 17th where she will join her parents, John and Addie Cotton; her first husband, Clarence Kelton; second husband, Gary Cleveland; brothers, Daucie Petty, Gaylon Cotton, Johnny Cotton, Curtis Cotton; sister, Eulene Burke; and nephew, Donnie Ashmore.
My mom’s passion was having us kids; as we grew to be teenagers our house was the gathering place; always full of my cousins and friends. The more of us who were there, the happier she was. She wanted to take care of us all, feeding us whatever we wanted even if it meant making several different dishes at a time. My fondest memories of my childhood with my mom were camping and boating with my aunts, uncles and cousins, only she was terrified of bugs. Mom, I will always miss those fun days and cherish the good memories:
Cleeta is survived by her son, Rick Kelton; daughter and husband, Yevette and Craig Smith; five grandchildren: Craiger, Ashlie, Dallas, Nicholas and Kobe; eight great-grandchildren: Bella, Weslee, Destiny, Jaxen, Paislee, Easton, Rhett and Hope; and siblings: Carolyn (husband Dennis) Ashmore, Patricia Strange and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on July 31, 2021, at Kern River Family Mortuary Chapel in Bakersfield. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Shafter Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, Idaho.
