Clyde F. Hanson died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He was 88.
Clyde was born April 21, 1932, at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, a son of Frans and Sarah (Snead) Hanson. He lived the last 60 years in Grangeville, Idaho. He retired from the Army Reserve as a Lt. Col.
He was known in the area for his volunteer work with many organizations and groups. He was a volunteer fireman. He spent many years teaching EMS and CPR classes all around the area.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marietta; sons, Bruce Hanson of Spokane Valley, Wash. and David Hanson of Juneau, Alaska; daughter, Joyce Hanson of Windsor, Wisc.; sister, Barbara Monty of Vista, Calif.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Patricia Buckendorf.
No services are planned. A burial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
