Col. Stanley R. Pearson, U.S.A., Ret., 89, of Camp Hill, Pa., died on Sept. 23, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his son, Michel R. Pearson; his granddaughters, Heather M. Keller and Christina Dunmire; great-granddaughter, Rachel Dunmire; great-great-grandson, Marcus; brother, Burton Pearson; and more extended family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Camp Hill. For memorial contribution information, or to see his full obituary, please visit www.parthemore.com.

