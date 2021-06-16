The angels took our little man way too soon. On June 6, 2021, Colton Clayton Robinson, 13, passed away in a tragic ATV accident.
Colton was born Jan. 24, 2008, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Justin and Jackie (Dupuis) Robinson. Since the day he was born he was the apple of daddy’s eye and mommy’s little boy.
His older sister, Caristae, enjoyed bossing him around, just as he enjoyed bossing around his little sister, Emma. Whenever there was trouble or fighting amongst the three, you could bet Colton was in the middle of it. He loved his sisters dearly and it was amazing to see how they could all be fighting one minute, then lying in bed together watching a movie the next.
Colton had just finished 7th grade at Highland High School in Craigmont, Idaho. He was known to be the class clown and always kept the teachers on their toes. He enjoyed playing football and wrestling.
The outdoors was his biggest passion. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Colton was like his dad in the sense that he could get in anything and drive it, from his dad’s loaded log truck to grandpa’s excavator. Around 2016 Colton was introduced to dirt bikes and fell in love with them. He had always been told “If you can start it, you can ride it.” At the age of 10, Colton was able to start and ride his dad’s 250. Colton soon got his best friend, Harlan Skelton, into dirt bikes and the boys became inseparable. Harlan would spend the weekends with Colton hunting, fishing, camping, and, of course, riding their dirt bikes. During the week, Colton would be at Harlan’s house helping with fencing, farming, and working cows. The boys shared everything, including their birthdays.
Colton was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Cliff and Hildy Miller; great-grandmother, Judy Robinson; great-grandfather, Herb Sarbacher; great-grandparents, Bev and Llyod Dupuis; uncle, Chuck Dupuis, and Kenny Dupuis.
He is survived by his parents, Justin and Jackie (Dupuis) Robinson; sisters, Caristae and Emma Robinson; great-grandmas, Jayne (Glenda) Brown and Betty (Elizabeth) Sarbacher; great-grandfather, Ernie Robinson; grandparents, Sam and Susan Robinson and Mike and Linda Dupuis; aunts and uncles which include Jearamey and Heather (Robinson) Ottawa; Clay and Toni Robinson; Dennis and Cary Robinson; Chris and Angela Economen; George and Jannine (Dupuis) Riley; Tammy Dupuis, and Jason and Melissa Dupuis. Colton is also survived by numerous cousins and his best friend, Harlan Skelton, and his family.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Highland High School in Craigmont. Burial will follow at Craigmont Cemetery. Potluck dinner will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation account has been set up at P1FCU and Cottonwood Credit Union.
