Con Lee Shea, 68, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, after a 3-year battle with esophageal cancer.
Con was born Sept. 6, 1951, at Caldwell, Idaho, to Jerry and Donna (Haines) Shea. He was raised in the Marsing, Idaho area where he graduated from high school. After high school, Con joined the Army and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged and moving home, where he and the love of his life, Jaime Baltzor married on Sept. 14, 1974.
After moving to Pendleton, Ore. in 1975, Con worked in sales for a few local businesses before purchasing Pendleton Quicky Lube in 2006. They sold the business in 2017 and Con retired. He spent some time driving for Interpath Laboratories before he fell ill. Con volunteered for many organizations such as the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and visited countless children as Santa Claus, with his sidekick, Sparky the Elf (Rick Baltzor), for several years. Con loved to hunt with his brothers-in-law, golfing with friends and spending time with his family. Con had more friends than we can count, many of which he considered “best friends”. He developed a love for wood-working and made several creations for those he loved.
Con is survived by his wife, Jaime; mother-in-law, Arlene Baltzor; brothers, Joe (Suzanne) and Benny (Sandra) Shea; sister, Lori (Chris) Gebhart; brothers-in-law, Keith (Katie) and Rick (Chelle) Baltzor; daughters, Melissa (Shane) Weston, Keri (Jordan) Standley and Kristin (Jerrod) Dickerson; grandchildren: Bryce, Conner, Jolie, Jacob, Miles, Kaylee, Alex, Hudson and Lucie; great-grandchildren: Milo and Casey; Godchildren: Jaime Chenoweth, Kayla Rushton, Meghan Parsons and Zach LaRue; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law, James Baltzor.
A recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Pendleton Pioneer Folsom-Bishop in Pendleton, followed by a memorial service on Friday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Mission, Ore. A luncheon at Hodgen Distributing will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice. The family would like to thank Bruce and Vicki Coe for opening their home to our family while Con was going through treatment, and Richard Oja for his exceptional care of Con in his final weeks. We can never express how much your kindness and support mean to us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.