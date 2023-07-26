Coy Grant Jemmett passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love for the great outdoors that touched the hearts of all who knew him. Coy was raised on a farm in Caldwell, Idaho, by loving parents, Grant, and Vendla Jemmett.
His passion for the land led him to a lifelong career in the U.S Forest Service. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Idaho and a shovel, he joined the smoke jumping team in Moscow, Idaho. Fighting fires grew into researching osprey in Fish Lake, Utah, to the coordination of efforts with the administration office in Virginia. He concluded his 35-year career with the Forest Service in Grangeville, Idaho as the Forest Supervisor. He cherished the beauty around him and worked diligently to preserve it for future generations.
Coy had a curious and quick mind. With it, he became a master craftsman, talented seamstress, and camping expert. He spent many hours in his shop tinkering and refining his skills. He had a never-ending list of projects.
Coy was a serious soul; he was resolute in his approach to life, yet he was kind, generous and eager to lend a helping hand. He was loved and respected by many. His journey on earth came to an unexpected close, yet his spirit will live on in all who loved him and in the beauty of the landscape.
Coy is survived by his six daughters: Amie, Wendie, Lynet, Anna, Erica and Amanda; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Corrine; and his wife, Gail.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
