Cynthia “Cyndi” Anne Lucke (Briggs), born to Edmund and Beulah Briggs on Sept. 21, 1951, in Grangeville, Idaho, passed peacefully away the morning of Dec. 30, 2021, after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Cyndi’s charming childhood in Grangeville included afternoons with her horse, Sunny, perfecting her talents playing piano, and participation in the Junior Miss Pageant. After graduating from Grangeville High School in 1969, Cyndi attended Boise State University before moving to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Cyndi met her husband of more than 40 years, David Lucke, and they married on April 25, 1981, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene.
Cyndi and Dave made their home in Spokane, Wash., where they raised two loving children, Michael Lucke and Sarah (Lucke) Gore. Cyndi’s nurturing qualities allowed her to thrive as a mother and as a devoted volunteer at Assumption Parish School, including assisting in the first-grade classroom, along with coordinating the Parent/Teacher Volunteer Group for several years. Cyndi continued fulfilling her passion for helping others and connecting with children by going to work at the Spokane Guilds’ School (now Joya Child and Family Development), where she was an executive secretary for more than 10 years.
Cyndi loved to entertain, whether at home or at the hangar. She was a gracious hostess who made everyone, whether they were family, friends of her children (who called her “Mama Lucke”) or friends of hers’ and Dave’s, feel welcome. The Lucke house was always a center of activity.
Cyndi retired in 2015 after her grandson, Elias, was born and continued to keep busy caring for him and her other grandchildren as they came along. Cyndi and Dave were also fortunate to travel internationally to Turkey, Greece, Italy, Peru, Australia and New Zealand.
Unfortunately, at too young an age, Cyndi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The disease progressed quickly to a point where she could no longer live at home. Cyndi moved into Kimberly’s Cottage Adult Family Home in Nov. 2019, where she received the best possible care anyone with Alzheimer’s could have received.
Cyndi is preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, David; children, Michael (wife Mandy), and Sarah (husband Joe); brothers, Ron Briggs and Monty Briggs; and grandchildren, Jaxon and Genevieve Lucke, and Elias and Kamdyn Gore; as well as other extended family and many friends. Cyndi’s smile, laugh and sense of humor will truly be missed by all.
Cyndi Lucke’s memorial service will be held Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Spokane, Wash.
In memoriam of Cyndi, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
