Dale Rainwater, 91, Riggins

Dale Rainwater, 91, of Riggins, Idaho, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community. Dale was born the ninth of ten children to LA (Atlas) and Ora Catt Rainwater on August 2, 1927, in Floydada, Texas. He attended school in Lomita, Calif, and joined the Navy at 17, honorably serving our country in the last year of WWII through 1947 (Dec. 1944-Dec. 1947).
Dale then moved to Jerome, Idaho, and decided to go to barber school in Boise, Idaho. After completing classes, he returned to Jerome to begin barbering. In June 1951, he moved to Paonia, Colo., where he met his love, Alberta Stevens, and married her in Sept. 1951. They moved to California in November and Dale was required to go back to barber school. During his career of 70 years, he barbered in Idaho, Colorado, California, Montana and back to Idaho in Payette, McCall, and Riggins where he purchased the barbershop in the Shorts Bar building in 1971. The shop saw several locations in Riggins where he resided and worked until his death.
Dale was known as a friendly person and a hard worker; even in his 80s and 90s he was splitting cords of wood by hand each summer and fall, mowing, weed-eating, and spraying his lawn and his widowed neighbor’s yard, helping one of his sons shoe horses often, cleaning the Assembly of God Church, greeting parishioners and visitors on Sundays, and barbering twice a week at his barbershop as well as other work. He worked hard to the day he passed on and never complained. He had a good sense of humor and shared a twinkling smile with many.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters: Oma (Glen) Rogers, Francile (Bob) Mylar, Lois Buchanan, Juanita Sprayberry, Ora Nell (Jerry) DeFrance; three brothers: Raymond, Artus (Edna), and Haskel. Dale is survived by his wife, Alberta; three sons: Robert (Bob), wife Bev, Centerville, Idaho; James (Jim), wife Judy, Payette, and David (Dave) wife Kathy, Weiser, Idaho. He also leaves five grandchildren: John, Frank, Nichole, Lhonda, Lindsey; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Fay, and her husband, Don Heaston of Branson, Mo.; brother-in-law, Jerry DeFrance of Payette; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Dale was cremated and his ashes are interred in Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette with other members of the family.
Memorial services for Dale will be at the Riggins Assembly of God Church on June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., MT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.