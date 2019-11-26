Daniel ‘Elroy’ Lauer, 79, Grangeville

Daniel “Elroy” Lauer, 79, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Nov. 20, 2019, in Ellensburg, Wash.
Elroy was born Dec. 14, 1939, at Winona, Idaho, a son of Joseph and Rosemary Arnzen Lauer. He attended area schools before starting work for Hoene Implement Company. He married Shirley Nuttman on June 22, 1963, in Keuterville, Idaho. Following their marriage, they moved to Grangeville, Idaho where he has lived since. He worked for Art Smith Logging, G & D Machinery and Lauer Repair and Welding. Shirley died in 2001.
Elroy was a member of the Eagles and the Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working.
He is survived by his sons, Joe of Ellensburg, Wash., and Kenny of Grangeville. He is also survived by two grandchildren and one brother, J.D. Lauer. In addition to his wife, Shirley, his parents, a son, Roy, and a brother, Wayne “Tiny” Lauer died earlier.
A rosary was held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Idaho. Private family burial was held at Keuterville Cemetery.
Services were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
