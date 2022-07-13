Daniel Weber

Daniel Weber.

 Contributed photo

Danny was a kind, funny soul. He was a widower. He built his own home on eight acres in New Meadows, Idaho 10 years ago. By profession, he was a roofer. He is missed by his mother, sister, five stepchildren, half brother and half sister, many uncles, aunts and cousins, and friends. RIP my son.

Danny was cremated and his ashes spread on his property.

