Danny “Dan” Looney, 74, Grangeville

Danny “Dan” Looney, 74, of Grangeville, Idaho, died peacefully on July 24, 2019, in Greeley, Colo. Dan was born in Spencer, W. Va., to Orland and Pauline (Boggs) Looney on Jan. 21, 1945.
Dan grew up in West Virginia, then lived in Texas, Ohio, Montana, Nevada and retired in Idaho. Dan will be remembered for his contagious ever-present smile and magnetic personality. He was one of the kindest people you could ever meet and he will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Dan is survived by his children, Heather (Tom) Looney and Patrick Brodeur; grandchild, Nathan Carter; and a large, loving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
To leave condolences with Dan’s family visit NCCcremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.